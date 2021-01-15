WWE 205 Live preview: Two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Curt Stallion and August Grey in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

Powell’s POV: I really like the idea of having tournament matches on 205 Live. The winners of the Maverick and Dain vs. Stallion and Grey match will face MSK in the second round, while the winners of Mendoza and Wilde vs. Bollywood Boyz will face the winners of the forthcoming Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik match in round two. 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.