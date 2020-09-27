WWE Clash of Champions results: Powell’s review of Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship, Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat ladder match for the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Clash of Champions

Aired September 27, 2020 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Aired live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center



Kickoff Show match result: Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeated Kalisto and Lince Dorado in 10:45 to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles.

A video package opened the main show…Pyro shot off on the stage and around the arena. The ThunderDome set was turned on… Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show while gushing over ThunderDome and how it was created just for you (the fans)…

1. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Cole noted that Hardy’s Intercontinental Title and the belt that Sami Zayn previously held were both hanging above the ring.

Zayn performed an early springboard moonsault onto Styles at ringside. Zayn grabbed one of his knees, but he shook it off and put both men down at ringside before sliding a ladder into the ring. Hardy cut off Zayn before he could set up the ladder. Hardy backdropped Zayn onto the ladder that ended up leaning against the ropes.

A short time later, a ladder was stood on its top against the ropes. Hardy went to the ropes and dove toward Styles, who shoved Hardy into the upside down ladder. Styles whipped Zayn into a ladder that was leaning in a corner of the ring.

A short time later, Styles hit Zayn with a Pele Kick. Cole pointed out the welts on Zayn’s back from the ladder bumps. Styles set up a ladder and made a play for the belts, but Hardy climbed up the other side. Hardy and Styles fought. Styles dumped Hardy from the ladder to the ring. Styles reached the belts, but Hardy pulled him down from behind.

Zayn returned to the ring and made a play for the belts, but Styles cut him off. Zayn threw Styles onto a ladder in the corner with an exploder suplex. Styles rolled to ringside next to Hardy. Zayn made a slow climb for the belts, but Hardy returned to stop him.

All three men ended up at ringside. Hardy performed Poetry in Motion on Styles, then stood up and ate a Helluva Kick from Zayn. As Zayn was climbing a ladder in the middle of the ring, Styles threw a small ladder at Zayn. The small ladder hit the big ladder, and Zayn came up selling pain in one of his hands.

Styles climbed the ladder and was joined by Hardy on the other side. Both men tipped the ladder over into the corner where Zayn was seated. Styles tumbled to ringside. Zayn made a play for the belts. Styles went for a springboard move toward Zayn, but Hardy shoved the ladder the head of Styles. Hardy hit a Twist of Fate on Zayn.

Hardy climbed the ladder. Zayn tilted the ladder over. Hardy climbed the ladder on one side. Zayn pushed the ladder over, causing Hardy to take a tumble into the corner and then to ringside. It appeared the ladder hit Hardy on the way down. Styles took out Zayn for a moment, but Zayn regrouped and slammed Styles’ head into the ring post.

Zayn set up a ladder over the ring and the broadcast table. Styles roughed up Zayn, then climbed onto the broadcast table and performed a moonsault into a reverse DDT on Zayn. Styles tried to place Zayn on the ladder, but it slipped off the broadcast table. Styles called an audible by slamming Zayn onto the broadcast table.

Styles set up the ladder over the broadcast table and ring again. Hardy returned to hit Styles with the small ladder. Hardy removed the shirt that he’d been wearing, then climbed to the top of a ladder that was positioned next to the one Zayn was laid out on. Hardy performed a Swanton Bomb onto Zayn, which broke the ladder.