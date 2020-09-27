WWE Clash of Champions Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Clash of Champions Poll: Vote for the best match

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match for the WWE Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the WWE Universal Championship

Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship

Bayley vs. Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Titles

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews for the U.S. Championship

Asuka vs. Zelina Vega for the Raw Women’s Championship