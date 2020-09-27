WWE announces a two-night draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced during Sunday’s Clash of Champions event that a two-night draft will be held next month. The draft will begin on Friday, October 9 on Smackdown, and will conclude on Monday, October 12 on Raw.

Powell’s POV: But when will the season premiere of Raw occur?!? No? Anyway, the draft is always interesting and I’m looking forward to seeing how big of a shakeup they have in mind.



