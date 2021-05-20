What's happening...

WWE reportedly released NXT wrestler Velveteen Dream

May 20, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark from his contract, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. WWE has not officially announced the move as of this update.

Powell’s POV: Clark has not wrestled a match since the December 23, 2020 edition of NXT television. He was accused of inappropriate online behavior that included grooming an underage fan, though no legal charges were filed against him. I asked Paul Levesque for updates regarding Clark’s status during a pair of NXT media calls and was essentially told that he was still under contract. Obviously, it appears as though that is no longer the case. NXT released two referees and several wrestlers on Thursday without officially announcing those moves.

