5/20 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of the Under Siege fallout edition with Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles, Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood, Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired May 20, 2021 on AXS TV

An “in memory of…” graphic aired for Jerome “New Jack” Young followed by the recap video for the Under Siege show…

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown were on commentary…

1. Rohit Raju (w/Mahabali Shera) vs. Jake Something. Raju rolled away after being clocked by a running forearm from Something. Raju managed to blindside and hit Something with a series of punches after Shera distracted Something. Something took down Raju with a shoulder tackle. Raju tried to run around Something, but Something took him down with a front hip attack. Raju distracted the referee which allowed Shera to nail him with a running lariat at ringside.

Raju took down Something with a Yakuza Kick in the center of the ring. Something came back with a elbow block and pounce. Raju dodged a 3 point stance and hit Something with a shoulderbreaker. Raju had the advantage for a stretch. Something made a comeback with a series of axe handles and a haymaker. Rohit dodged one spear, but not the second. Something got a two count off the tackle. Raju hit Something with a right hand but Something rolled right into a Discus Lariat on Raju.

Both men traded a series of counters with Raju nailing Something with Paydirt. Raju locked Something in the crossface. Something powered out and was about to hit Raju with a delayed Vertical Suplex. Shera tripped up Something and held on to Something’s leg while also ducking at ringside to prevent the ref from seeing him. This prevented Something from kicking out so Raju ended up picking up the dirty pinfall.

Rohit Raju defeated Jake Something via pinfall in 7:15.

Striker talked about how intelligent it was for Shera to duck at ringside to prevent the ref from seeing his interference. While Shera was posing at ringside, he was attacked and manhandled by Jake Something. D’Lo pointed out that Raju was refusing to help Shera.

Raju kept yelling that Jake Something was a coward from a distance. Something dragged a table and Shera into the ring. Something tackled Shera through the table he set up in the corner while Raju acted worried from the top of the ramp…

John’s Thoughts: A fantastic match between guys who seemingly have good chemistry with each other. If I were Impact, I would position either one or both of these wrestlers as potential faces of the company. Something with his size, look and ability. Raju with his ability and speed. I’m happy they’ve decided to protect Something again. That was a weird streak of matches where he was losing cleanly under 2 minutes each week. I’m also happy that Impact hasn’t given up on Rohit Raju who is really taking this push they’re giving him and making the most of it.

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown checked in from their commentary set and ran through some upcoming segments…

Gia Miller interviewed Taylor Wilde. Wilde cut off Gia to reiterate how she came out of retirement to go for the Knockouts singles title, not the tag titles. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb Konley showed up. Dashwood talked about how she’s going to beat Kiera Hogan later in the show and how that would put her and Wilde in line for a tag title shot. Wilde stressed that she and Tenille aren’t a tag team, especially since Dashwood cheats to win. Wilde left after telling Kaleb to stop creeping on her via facetime…

Gia Miller interviewed Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace about recently losing the tag team titles. Ellering said while they are passionate about the sport, there’s nothing they can do now other than dust themselves up and get back out there. Grace agreed and said she’s going to talk to Scott D’Amore to see if they can “get back out there”…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. Tenille Dashwood (w/Kaleb). Steelz was mocking Dashwood’s old bubble pop dance. Dashwood hit Kiera with a Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Dashwood locked Kiera in the Dill-Emma. Dashwood hit Kiera with a neckbreaker for a two count. Kiera turned the tide with a superkick heading into commercial.[c]

Kiera hit Tanille with a basement Face Wash kick. Kiera dominated the match for a stretch. Dashwood made the comeback with a tackle. Kiera ducked the Spotlight Kick, but Tenille managed to roll up Kiera with the Small Package for the victory.

Tenille Dashwood defeated Kiera Hogan via pinfall in 4:32 of on-air time.

Steelz attacked Dashwood from behind after the match. Kaleb dragged Tasha to the corner, but Deonna Purrazzo, Susan, and Kimber Lee ran out to clear him from the ring. The standing heels all put the boots to Dashwood. Taylor Wilde ran out for the save but the heels had the numbers advantage. Jessika Havok’s entrance played as Havok cleared everyone from the ring. The heels tried to backtrack, but Rosemary’s entrance theme played as Decay walked to the stage. Deonna and crew ran to the back through the empty crowd area…

John’s Thoughts: Dashwood is still stale as a character, but I have a feeling they might be trying to shift her again and it might end up being what she needs. Dashwood has been acting a bit more ditzy and oblivious recently, both character traits of her old dorky Emma persona that worked so well in NXT. The only thing missing is the dorky part (which was crucial to the success of her character). Right now I don’t see them going in that direction, but it wouldn’t hurt if they tried because Instagram Influencer Emmalina Dashwood was a complete bust.

Jordynne Grace talked with Rachael Ellering backstage saying she got them in a match against each other for later in the show. Ellering’s expression showed that she wasn’t too pleased at having to face her tag partner…

A vignette aired for Satoshi Kojima, who will make his Impact debut next week…

Gia Miller interviewed the FinJuice team of Dave Finlay and Juice Robinson who were going to defend their tag titles against Madman Fulton and Ace Austin later in the show. Finlay praised both Ace and Fulton. Finlay talked about how he and Juice have faced several challenges in Impact already including beating the Good Brothers twice. Finlay said they are going to beat Fulton and Austin.

Juice Robinson noted that he and Finlay were returning to Japan the next day and are willing to defend the titles against any team in New Japan. Robinson name dropped a few New Japan tag teams. Robinson said they are going to prove they are the best tag team in all of pro wrestling…

John’s Thoughts: So, I’m guessing the tag titles will be put on ice again for a month while Juice and Dave go back to Japan. Hopefully this leads to footage they can show on Impact of FinJuice defending the titles in Japan. Last time they went to Japan, both men wrestled primarily in singles matches with Finlay having a strong singles run.

VSK made his entrance for the next match. Striker and Brown talked about how VSK really opened a few peoples’ eyes after his match against El Phantasmo…

3. Petey Williams vs. VSK. Petey dominated the taller VSK with quick holds and strikes. Williams hit VSK with a series of huracanranas. Petey hit VSK with a dropkick to the back of the neck. Petey hit VSK with a nice Plancha into a huracanrana. VSK caught Petey off guard with a slingshot DDT. VSK hit Petey with a seamless body slam into a standing frog splash for a two count.

VSK hit Petey with face washes in the corner and a basement uppercut. VSK hit Petey with a uppercut. Petey came back with a uppercut and right hands. Petey hit VSK with a German Suplex and Shining Wizard. Petey reversed VSK with an armdrag. After trading combos, Petey rolled up VSK with a crucifix for a two count. Petey hit VSK with a Flatliner. VSK reversed a Destroyer into a backbreaker for a two count. Petey recovered, hit VSK with a power bomb, followed up by a Canadian Destroyer for the victory.

Petey Williams defeated VSK via pinfall in 5:13.

Matt Striker thanked Petey Williams for everything he gives to this sport…

John’s Thoughts: Good win for Petey, but also another good showing from VSK who’s last appearance wasn’t just a one off. Having “developmental” types of wrestlers allow Impact to heat up their own wrestlers without cooling down their regular talent. It also allows them to showcase potential future wrestlers. My guess is Petey is in the gatekeeper role in Impact and it’s wins like this that don’t just make him a perpetual loser.

Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann about Rich making his return at Under Siege. Swann recapped losing one of the biggest matches of his life at Rebellion. Swann talked about how he’s been watching Impact from home and he’s seen someone on TV just as bad as Kenny Omega in terms of what he’s been doing in Impact. Swann called out W. Morrissey.

Swann noted that Morrissey actually has an uplifting redemption story that he can tell (a reference to his recovery from alcoholism), but instead he shows up to try to destroy Impact in spite. Swann was about to talk about Morrissey attacking Willie Mack, but before he could finish the sentence, Morrissey showed up and left Swann lying after a big boot. Gia Miller yelled and asked for somebody to get “Ross” (Foreman? Their PR guy?). Morrissey dragged Swann and threw him into some doors…[c]

An ad aired for Impact Plus…

The show cut to this week’s Swinger’s Palace segment. For some reason Fallah Bahh was dressed up as a Swinger girl. Bahh said he was paying back his debt to Swinger. TJP said he was going to help pay Bahh’s debt. Perkins bet a stack of chips on the craps table and managed to win his dice roll.

Petey Williams showed up and bickered a bit with Bahh over who was a better partner for TJ. TJ noted that he has better chemistry with Bahh. Petey said he was going to get Scott D’Amore to book TJ and Fallah in a match against Petey and Josh Alexander. Petey joked that D’Amore used to be his manager in Team Canada. Decay “teleported” into Swinger’s Palace for some reason. Swinger ordered Hernandez to kick Decay out, but Rosemary decided they were going to leave anyway. Decay “teleported” away…

John’s Thoughts: Seriously, teleporting. I don’t get Impact’s obcession with Adobe After Effects and gratuitous teleportation.

Moose made his entrance as a recap video aired which recapped his win in the number one contender’s six way match at Under Siege. Moose said he’s the number one to the Impact World Championship. Moose said that Omega has beat great wrestlers like Okada, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley. Moose said he’s a different type of evil: 6’5”, 300 pounds of pure muscle, most athletic guy in wrestling, five star athlete, and walking legend.

Moose said Omega’s opponents couldn’t lace Moose’s boots. Moose talked about how he also dominated the NFL for 7 years. Moose said he actually respects Omega calling himself the god of pro wrestling. Moose said he’s the “Undisputed wrestling god”. Moose said that Poseidon is the god of sea, Hades is the god of the underworld, and Aries is the god of war, but none of them could knock Zeus off of Olympus. Moose said the ring is his Mount Olympus.

Moose’s promo was interrupted by Kenny Omega’s Little V entrance theme. Kenny Omega and Don Callis made their entrance. Callis complemented on Moose for looking great. Callis said Omega is a god among insects, no offense to Moose. Callis praised Moose for his accolades and said that Moose may be the most physically impressive person in all of pro wrestling. Omega asked Callis if Moose was more impressive than him. Callis said Moose is a big guy.

Callis said Moose thinks he is going to coast his way into a match with Omega with talent alone. Callis said there’s nothing worse than wasted talent. Callis said Moose has all the talent but no results. Callis said Moose couldn’t even win a title in Ring of Honor. Callis pointed out that Moose hasn’t won any world titles while Kenny Omega won three in the last few months. Callis wondered how many Super Bowls Moose has won? Callis said he was going to quote JJ Watt who said “success isn’t owned, but leased, and the rent is due every day”. Callis joked that Watt might have burned by Moose a few times on the field.

Callis asked if Moose was paying the rent or just coasting on talent. Callis said Moose is going to do the same thing in the ring as Moose did in football, come up a bit short. Moose said he’s not Rich Swann and if Callis says one more word he’s going to rip Callis’s head off and stick it up Omega’s ass. Omega said he’s going to quote J Jonah Jameson from Spiderman, “you’re a menace!”.

Omega said as big, strong, fast, and a declorated athlete as Moose is, it will only take one One Winged Angel to take Moose out. Moose dared Omega to hit him with the One Winged Angel. Gallows and Anderson showed up on the apron to help Omega surround Moose. Suddenly Sami’s hacker graphics flashed on the screen. Sami Callihan (ugh…) teleported in the center of the ring and helped Moose chase Omega and the Good Brothers from the ring with his baseball bat. Omega said Sami and Moose were lucky as Sami’s entrance theme played to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: A great promo exchange (especially when you take out Impact’s lame ass teleportation effect). Moose has finally ditched a lot of the things that held him back, like the quirky promos and weird entrance cosplays. Moose has been on fire as of late in terms of looking great and wrestling good matches. Callis and Omega continue to shine as the world champion act on Impact. Calis has been expert in his manipulations and Omega is starting to finally come off a a world champion, something which wasn’t automatic in AEW dynamite. Out of everyone in Impact, I think Omega vs. Moose might be the biggest match they can have. Heck, I’m also intrigued as to where a wild card like Sami Callihan might end up? Just would Impact finally give up on their horrible teleportation gimmicks? All this is doing is giving people excuses to change the channel and drop this show.

And ad aired for the ticket sales to the live in-person Talk’N Shop show with Gallows and Anderson…

A camera followed Moose and Callihan to the hallway (it was the classic TNA stalker cam). Moose said Callihan shouldn’t expect a thank you and in fact Moose didn’t need Callihan’s help. Callihan said he doesn’t expect a thank you. Callihan said Moose is the most imposing person on the Impact roster. Callihan said he just did what he did because Omega and his friends are running roughshod in Callihan’s company. Callihan swore that he’ll come back for what’s rightfully his. Callihan walked off…

Entrances for the next match took place. The commentary team were questioning the reason behind Jordynne Grace making a match between her and Ellering…

4. Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering. Ellering and Grace started the match with a show of sportsmanship. Grace got the first takedown with a headlock. Ellering used a headscissors to escape. Ellering and Grace had a stalemate during the subsequent chain wrestling sequence. Ellering countered a snapmare into an armbar. Both women went back to chain wrestling.

Striker said the chain wrestling reminds him of World of Sport. Ellering caught one of Grace’s kicks. Grace tripped up Ellering heading into commercial.[c]

Grace had the advantage back from the break. Grace hit Ellering with a basement lariat for a two count. Grace got a few two counts after a series of elbow drops. Grace went for a Full Nelson but Ellering powered out. Grace took down Ellering with a chest stomp for a two count. Ellering escaped a Grace Driver attempt. Ellering came back with a European Uppercut and elbow drop. Ellering got a two count after a running senton.

Grace caught Ellering with a boot and meteora to the back of the head. Grace hit Ellering with a diving uppercut. Ellering avoided a Vader Bomb. Both women traded many pin attempts. Ellering had the last pin attempt as her last pin picked her up the victory.

Rachael Ellering defeated Jordynne Grace via pinfall in 8:32 of on-air time.

Grace and Ellering hugged after the match in a show of respect…

John’s Thoughts: A slow and plodding match, but I liked this match from a storytelling perspective. What has me intrigued is that they haven’t played all their cards in terms of where this story is going. It’s a good hook and it makes you want to see segments in the future to see where they go. This could lead to Ellering and Grace teaming up again, better than ever. It can lead to a heel turn, and a fresh start for Grace or Ellering? Not sure where they go, and that’s the best part of it.

Brian Myers cut a backstage promo saying that people are calling him “Bad Mood Brian”. Myers said everything he’s said recently has been right (he’s actually right about that). Myers said Matt Cardona was supposed to be gone forever after he beat Cardona the first time because he didn’t want Cardona here in Impact in the first place. Myers said he was foced to face Cardona again and Cardona stole the win in the qualifying match.

Myers said that Cardona wasted a spot by losing at Under Siege. Myers said he beat Black Taurus at Under Siege. Myers saw Matt Cardona randomly walking in the hallway behind him. Myers ran up to Cardona and clocked him with a right hand. Myers tossed Cardona into the wall and ripped off Cardona’s necklace (dogtag?) saying “this means nothing). Myers tossed Cardona into the cameraman and the feed cut out…

John’s Thoughts: Is it wrong for me to root for the heel kicking the ass of poor ol’ Zack Ryder? It doesn’t help that everything Myers says is right and that he is coming off as the sympathetic one. I’ll admit, my sympathy towards him is due to him recreating himself in Impact and here comes Zack Ryder to muck that up.

Matt Striker and D’Lo Brown checked in from their commentary set and announced Petey Williams and Josh Alexander vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh for next week…

Entrances for the tag team title match took place…

5. “FinJuice” Dave Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Madman Fulton and “Inevitable” Ace Austin for the Impact Tag Team Championships. Fulton and Finlay started the match. Fulton overpowered Finlay with shoves. Juice tagged in after Fulton tossed Dave into the corner. Juce ran at Fulton a few times and managed to shake up Fulton with strikes. Fulton came back with a shoulder block.

Finlay tagged in and FinJuice used their tandem offense to get the upper hand over Fulton. Finlay got a two count after he and Juice bulldogged Fulton. Ace tagged in and took down Finlay with methodical offense. Finlay reversed an Irish whip with a dropkick. Finlay and Robinson swarmed Ace with tandem offense. Finlay and Juice took down Fulton with a double team flapjack. The show cut to commerical.[c]

Ace had Robinson locked in a grounded hammerlock. D’Lo recapped that a lariat from Fulton on Juice caused Ace to get the advantage. Ace hit Juice with his singature paper cut spot with the laminated card. Ace worked on Fulton with methodical grinding offense. Juice got a window of opportunity after knocking Ace down with a bicycle kick. Ace lept off the back of Juice to knock Finlay off the apron with a roundhouse kick. Fulton tagged in and put the boots to Juice.

Juice managed to evade both Ace and Fulton to tag in Finlay. Finlay hit Ace with a series of axe strieks and a springboard uppercut. Finlay took out Fulton at ringside with a Plancha. Finlay hit Ace with a backbreaker for a two count. FinJuice hit Ace with a enzuigiri legsweep for the two count. Fulton cleared Finlay from the ring. Juice hit Fulton with punches and atomic drop. Fulton escaped a hold and hit Juice with a reverse Black Hole Slam for a two count for Ace.

Fulton hit Juice with a back suplex after Ace hit Juice with a Beautiful Disaster Kick. Fulton followed up with methodical blows on Juice. Ace and Fulton hit Juice with a stereo Fold and Chokeslam. Finlay broke up Ace’s pin attempt. Fulton tossed around Finlay and tagged in Ace. Fulton and Ace were about to go for their double finisher on Finlay but Finlay surprised Fulton with a Stundog Millionaire. Finlay hit Ace with a Superplex. Juice hit Fulton with a cannonball.

Finlay hit Ace with an elbow drop after a backbreaker from Juice. Fulton used his weight to escape a doomsday device. After trading counters, Finlay hit Fulton with a stunner. This set up Fulton to get hit by Juice’s Pulp Friction. Juice picked up the pinfall win over Fulton.

FinJuice defeated Ace Austin and Madman Fulton via pinfall in 12:23 of on-air time to retain the Impact Tag Team Championships.

John’s Thoughts: A very entertaining main event. Ace Austin should really be commended. Not only does he shine as Impact’s fastest rising star, but he’s also one hell of a utility player, being able to put on great matches in both the X Division and Tag Team Division. I do hope that they pick a lane with Ace and stick with though. Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing Ace Austin be one of the potential Omega opponents if Omega runs through Moose.

But wait? There’s more! FinJuice’s celebration was cut off by Violent By Design making their entrance. Striker said that VBD appearing wasn’t a part of his format sheet. Eric Young entered the ring and said he was cashing in Rhino’s “Call Your Shot” Trophy. The referee told Finlay and Juice that they have to defend the titles right now due to the cash-in…

6. “FinJuice” Juice Robinson and Dave Finlay vs. “Violent By Design” Joe Doering and Rhino (w/Eric Young, Deaner) for the Impact Tag Team Championships. Finlay and Juice fought off VBD to start the match. Doering took down both opponents with a running crossbody. Rhino hit Finlay with a Gore. Doering hit Juice with a Burning Hammer Lariat for the victory.

Violent By Design defeated FinJuice via pinfall in 0:48 to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

Young, Doering, Rhino, and Deaner stood tall to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: That one caught me off guard especially with Finlay and Robinson cutting the promo earlier about wanting to defend the titles against tag teams in New Japan. Ultimately this works out. Juice and Finlay are heading overseas again and Impact doesn’t have to put their titles on ice for another month or so. I hope this isn’t the end of Finlay and Robinson in Impact because they’ve really added a lot to Impact’s depleted tag team roster (now consisting of mostly utility X Division guys). Violent By Design really needed a win like this given their recent string of losses. This also give good payoff to Eric Young’s recent promo about VBD bouncing back.

Another solid Impact show in a string of months of good Impact shows. There’s been something different in terms of their in-ring product over the past few months in a good way. For a while, especially during the pandemic, their matches were really cookie-cutter. Ever since Kenny Omega’s most recent stint in Impact, their in-ring matches have all started to tell better stories. They’re also doing solid promos too. The one thing they really have to do now is capitalize on these solid shows to showcase their homegrown talent. They have people like Raju, Something, and Austin waiting in the wings. Now’s the time to push these guys to the moon.