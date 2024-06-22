What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show 

June 22, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage for the AEW International Championship

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero in an eliminator match

-Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen

-Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook vs. Josh Woods, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese

-Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch vs. Jacked Jameson and The Iron Savages

-Malakai Black and Brody King in tag team action

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center. Collision airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available either late tonight or on Sunday. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

