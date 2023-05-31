AEW Dynamite in San Diego (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Montez Ford, Cody Hall, Moondog Spike

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from San Diego, California at Viejas Arena. The show includes the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in San Diego (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 27 percent of the vote. C and D finished tied for second with 21 percent of the vote each. I gave the show an C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Montez Ford (Kenneth Crawford) of The Street Profits tag team is 32.

-Cody Hall is 32.

-The late Moondog Spike (William Smithson) was born on May 31, 1950. He died at age 62 on March 21, 2013.