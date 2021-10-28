AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo.

-Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy in an AEW Championship eliminator tournament semifinal match.

-Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter in a TBS Championship tournament match.

Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena.

We are looking for reports from next week’s AEW events in Independence and St. Louis, Missouri. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com