Jay Lethal debuts at AEW Full Gear, will not work ROH Final Battle

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jay Lethal made a surprise debut at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Lethal challenged TNT Champion Sammy Guevara to a match for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show, which Guevara accepted. During AEW’s post show media scrum, Lethal revealed that he will not be working the ROH Final Battle event on December 11.

Powell’s POV: AEW President Tony Khan stated during the scrum that he would have considered allowing Lethal to work the event and was unaware that he had opted against doing so, meaning that it was Lethal’s decision to pass on Final Battle and is not a case of AEW blocking him from doing so. I asked Lethal whether his ROH deal was scheduled to expire at the end of the year. Lethal confirmed that it was scheduled to expire soon and added that he asked for and received an early contractual release from ROH. I’m surprised that the terms of that release didn’t include him working Final Battle. Nevertheless, it’s good to see Lethal land on his feet after being one of the top acts in ROH for so long.