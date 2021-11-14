11/14 AEW Full Gear audio review: Barnett and Pruett discuss Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, Bryan Danielson vs. Miro in the eliminator tournament finals, Lucha Bros vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles, Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Title, CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston, Darby Allin vs. MJF

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett (@barnettjake) and Will Pruett (@wilpruett), Dot Net co-senior staffers

Jake Barnett and Will Pruett review the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, Bryan Danielson vs. Miro in the eliminator tournament finals, Penta and Rey Fenix vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston, Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Title, Darby Allin vs. MJF, and more (84:39)…

Click here for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view audio review.

