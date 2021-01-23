AEW Dark preview: Sixteen matches and a Walk Off set for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.
-Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski.
-Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.
-Shanna vs. KiLynn King.
-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Terrence Hughes and Terrell Hughes.
-Santana and Ortiz vs. Ryzin and Mike Verna.
-Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol.
-M’Badu and KC Navarro vs. The Butcher and The Blade.
-Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight.
-Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow.
-A Walk Off with Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson with Brandi Rhodes, Jerry Lynn, and Aubrey Edwards as the judges.
-Ray Jaz vs. “10” of the Dark Order.
-Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black.
-Davienne vs. Tay Conti.
-Brooke Havok vs. Britt Baker.
-Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse.
-Abadon vs. Vertvixen.
-Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales, and Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto.
Powell’s POV: Because if there’s an expert on walk offs, it’s Jerry Lynn! AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded sixteen match card featuring returning athletes, new tag teams, debuts, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/YKPhM48iSN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 23, 2021
Why would they not bring in Billy Zane for the walk off??