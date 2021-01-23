AEW Dark preview: Sixteen matches and a Walk Off set for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski.

-Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Shanna vs. KiLynn King.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Terrence Hughes and Terrell Hughes.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. Ryzin and Mike Verna.

-Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-M’Badu and KC Navarro vs. The Butcher and The Blade.

-Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight.

-Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow.

-A Walk Off with Peter Avalon and Lee Johnson with Brandi Rhodes, Jerry Lynn, and Aubrey Edwards as the judges.

-Ray Jaz vs. “10” of the Dark Order.

-Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black.

-Davienne vs. Tay Conti.

-Brooke Havok vs. Britt Baker.

-Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse.

-Abadon vs. Vertvixen.

-Ryan Nemeth, Vary Morales, and Shawn Dean vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto.

Powell’s POV: Because if there’s an expert on walk offs, it’s Jerry Lynn! AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.