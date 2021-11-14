What's happening...

WWE Tribute to the Troops lineup: Three matches set for today’s Fox special

November 14, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for the WWE Tribute to the Troops special that will air today on Fox.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

-WWE Champion Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan.

Powell’s POV: The start time for the one-hour special varies depending on when Fox’s NFL games air in your market. For instance, the show airs locally at 2CT/3ET prior to the Minnesota Vikings game.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.