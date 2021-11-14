WWE Tribute to the Troops lineup: Three matches set for today’s Fox special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for the WWE Tribute to the Troops special that will air today on Fox.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

-WWE Champion Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan.

Powell’s POV: The start time for the one-hour special varies depending on when Fox’s NFL games air in your market. For instance, the show airs locally at 2CT/3ET prior to the Minnesota Vikings game.