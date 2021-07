By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: John Cena promo, MITB cash-in, NXT Champion Karrion Kross debuts, Goldberg, Keith Lee, and Lily return, fans fans back in the building, and more (41:54)…

Click here to stream or download the July 19 WWE Raw audio review.

