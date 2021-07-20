NXT TV, NWA Powerrr, and AEW Dark coverage, Mike Sanders, Adam Rose, Evil Uno, June Byers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Raquel Gonzalez vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The show will feature the beginning of the points based Championship Series. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. Last week’s episode was an edition of Powerrr Surge. My reviews of Powerrr are typically available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Sanders is 52.

-Adam Rose (Raymond Leppan) is 42.

-Evil Uno (Nicolas Dansereau) is 34.

-The late June Byers (DeAlva Sibley) died on July 20, 1998 at age 76.