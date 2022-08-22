8/22 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Edge vs. Damian Priest,  Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appears

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,526)

Live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Aired August 22, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired. Cameras cut backstage where Riddle and Seth Rollins were brawling in the Gorilla Position set area. The broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in from ringside.

Rollins and Riddle brawled their way into the arena and into the first level off the main floor. They fought their way down the steps and back to the main floor where Adam Pearce, referees, and producers pulled them apart.

Riddle broke away and dove off the ringside barricade onto Rollins. They were pulled apart again. Riddle broke free and got some shots in on Rollins before they were pulled apart again…

The broadcast team hyped the previously advertised matches and then pyro shot off on the stage…

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her entrance while ring announcer Mike Rome introduced her. Once in the ring, Trish told the crowd that it felt good to be there. “It feels so good to be home,” Stratus said. “And I’m not just talking about Toronto, I’m talking about in this ring.”

Stratus said it will never not feel like home between the ropes. A “one more match” chant broke out. Stratus responded by saying that she’s been dong a lot of thinking lately, but then she was interrupted by entrance music.

Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai made their entrance to Bayley’s theme heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I like the way that we’ve seen Raw open with a couple of brawls since Paul Levesque took over. It’s not something they can do every week, but it does make viewers take notice earlier than easing into the standard show format. I also like the hook of Stratus being in the ring while three heels were coming out heading into the first break.

Bayley and her crew heeled on Stratus. Bayley said it’s their ring now and Stratus is in the past. Bayley asked Stratus who the hell she thinks she is.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her entrance and said Bayley isn’t even in the same stratosphere as Stratus. Belair said Bayley should thank Stratus because if it wasn’t for her, there would be no Bayley. Belair said Stratus is a trailblazer, a legend, and Toronto is her city.

Belair told Bayley to stop being so disrespectful. An “EST” chant broke out. Belair said she doesn’t need to defend Stratus because she can defend herself. Stratus removed her jacket and said that she could go from “was retired” if Bayley didn’t stop running her mouth. Bayley removed her own jacket and pointed out that Stratus and Belair were still outnumbered.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka made their entrance. Stratus referred to the duo as the future WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and pointed out that they now had the numbers advantage. Bayley said Stratus is lucky she was feeling generous and would let things slide in her hometown. Stratus wished her team good luck in the tournament because they are going to need it…

Powell’s POV: A clumsy verbal exchange that even ended on a flat note. It wasn’t all her fault, but Bayley’s heel mic work has been a little underwhelming since her return. It’s been pretty basic in that she generates heat with her comments in the building, but there’s not much substance to it, and there wasn’t a strong explanation regarding the formation of her new faction.

1. Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match. A referee entered the ring and started the match. The babyface duo cleared the heel team from the ring during the opening minute. [C]

Dana Brooke and Tamina were shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. The broadcast team said they would get another opportunity in Friday’s second-chance tournament match (replacing Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne due to Dolin’s injuries). The heel duo had Bliss down going into another break. [C]

Aliyah, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop were shown watching on another backstage monitor. Bliss performed a double DDT on both opponent and then tagged in Asuka, who put Kai in a submission hold. Sky raced back to the ring and broke up the hold.

Bliss went up top and was tagged by Asuka. Bliss went for Twisted Bliss, but Kai put her knee up. Asuka checked in and hit a series of strikes on Kay, who ducked one and then blasted Asuka with a forearm. Asuka avoided a big boot in the corner. Sky tagged in. Asuka put Kai in the Asuka Lock and she tapped out. Smith pointed out that it meant nothing because Sky had tagged in. Sky rolled Asuka into a pin for the three count…

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka in roughly 18:30 to advance to the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament.

Powell’s POV: A clever finish that let the heels go over clean while not making the babyface duo look bad. They were given more time than they really needed, but I get the idea of trying to have some longer matches to make the tournament feel important (and because Raw is a three-hour marathon).

Dolph Ziggler was interviewed by Kevin Patrick about facing Finn Balor later in the show. Balor and a smiling Rhea Ripley crashed the set, causing Patrick to leave. Balor said Ziggler couldn’t teach him anything. Ziggler said there was one thing and then dropped him with a punch. Ziggler’s music played. Ziggler asked Balor if he was going to stay down “like a little bitch” or come to the ring. Ziggler made his entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: It was good to see Ziggler go to the ring with a little mojo after he dropped Balor, so I’ll be kinder than usual about his entrance theme tonight (but it still sucks).

A sponsored video package recapped the Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre face-to-face segment from Friday’s Smackdown… Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley made their entrance…

2. Finn Balor (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. Dolph Ziggler. A graphic listed an Alpha Academy open challenge for later in the show. A few minutes in, Balor whipped Ziggler aggressively into a corner of the ring. [C]

Smith touted that there were 15,638 fans in attendance as the match continued. Balor caught Ziggler going for a Fameasser and countered into a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. Ripley yelled at the referee about his count.

Balor set up for a running dropkick, but Ziggler beat him to the punch and then DDT’d him for a two count. Balor stuffed a superkick, but then Ziggler avoided 1916 and hit him with a Fameasser for a near fall. Balor came back and went for a Coup De Grace, but Ziggler avoided it and dropped him with a Zigzag for a good near fall.

[Hour Two] Ziggler dropped Balor with a headbutt, then walked to the ropes and stood and waited for Ripley, who hit him with a cheap shot. Balor hit 1916 and a Coup De Grace for the win…

Finn Balor beat Dolph Ziggler in 13:05.

Powell’s POV: A strong match until the bad finish. Ziggler acted like he was setting up for a superkick, but it was impossible not to see that he was watching and waiting for Ripley to punch him. The production team did their best to cover it by cutting right to the actual punch when they showed the replay.

Aliyah was being interviewed by Sarah Schreiber on the backstage ring set when Bayley, Sky, and Kai showed up. Bayley said Sky and Kai would win the tournament. Bayley asked where Aliyah’s partner Raquel Rodriguez was. Aliyah said it was none of her business. Bayley said it was stupid of Aliyah to show up on her show alone.

Trish Stratus showed up and asked Bayley when she would return to action. Aliyah challenged Bayley to face her in a match. Bayley accepted. As the heels walked away, Adam Pearce could be seen showing security members a photo with writing on it…

“Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis made their entrance for the open challenge while Smith hyped Survivor Series tickets going on sale on Friday for the November 26 event in Boston… [C]

Toronto imagery was shown while Smith touted that the building was sold out…

Gable said Alpha Academy has decided to accept new students. He said he was starting his search in Canada, but he regretted it because he could only find toothless, washed up former hockey players.

Gable mocked the Toronto fans by saying their hockey team lost to a team from Tampa Bay. “They don’t even have ice in Tampa Bay,” Gable said. A “Go Leafs Go” chant broke out. Gable continued to heel on the crowd by saying that their star player Auston Matthews is American and doesn’t even have the talent to wash Otis’s jockstrap. Gable called for the open challengers.

Kevin Owens’ entrance music played and he came out to a big babyface pop from the Canadian crowd…

3. Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis). Owens was dominant early on. He set up for a cannonball, but Gable rolled to the floor. When Owens followed, Gable suplexed him on the floor. Owens came right back by tripping up Owens on the apron. Owens went for a piledriver, but Gable backdropped him onto the apron and the followed up with a German suplex. [C]

Owens performed a yushigoroshi and then followed up with a top rope frog splash for a near fall. Gable countered out of a Stunner attempt and put Owens down with a wcked German suplex into a bridge for a near fall. Gable went up top and executed a top rope headbutt for a near fall.

Gable sat Owens on the top rope. Owens headbutted Gable, who went right back up the rope. Owens performed a fisherman’s buster suplex from the ropes. Owens covered Gable for a near fall. Owens went for a Swanton, but Gable put his knees up. Gable ran up top and went for a moonsault that Owens avoided. Gable landed on hs feet, but Owens superkicked him, then performed a Popup Powerbomb and scored the pin.

Kevin Owens beat Chad Gable in 11:10.

After the match, Otis hit Owens from behind and then put the boots to him. Otis went for a shoulder block in the corner that Owens avoided. Both men ended up at ringside. Owens turned his focus to Gable and set up for a powerbomb on the apron, but Otis clotheslined Owens to stop it. Otis rolled Owens inside the ring. Owens gave Otis a Stunner, then powerbombed Gable onto him…

Powell’s POV: A crowd pleaser and the best match of the night thus far. I actually think it would have packed more of a punch had the two previous matches not gone long. I know the wrestling, wrestling, and nothing but wrestling crowd will disagree, but the show could use a little more variety when it comes to the length of matches than we’ve had so far tonight.

Rhea Ripley stood backstage with Finn Balor and Damian Priest and claimed that Judgment Day runs Raw. Balor laughed about Ripley beating up Dominik Mysterio so many times. Balor said he had Rey Mysterio in his pocket. Priest said that only leaves Edge and then spoke about their match later in the show…

Aliyah made her entrance for her match with Bayley… [C]

The broadcast team addressed the Gigi Dolin injury, causing the second chance four-way tag match on Smackdown that will determine who faces Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the semifinals on the same show… Bayley made her entrance without her sidekicks…

4. Bayley vs. Aliyah. The broadcast team touted that Aliyah was working in her hometown. A graphic listed Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Ciampa for later in the show. Bayley survived an early flurry from Aliyah and then took offensive control.

Bayley eventually set up for a bulldog, but Aliyah tossed her to ringside. Aliyah set up for a move, but Bayley pulled her out of the ring only to have Aliyah bulldog her on the floor. Back in the ring, Aliyah put Bayley in a single leg crab, which Bayley broke by grabbing Aliyah’s hair. Bayley hit the Rose Plant moments later and got the pin.

Bayley defeated Aliyah in 6:45.

After the match, Aliyah looked like she was crying on the floor, and Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai came out and celebrated on the stage with Bayley…

Powell’s POV: The crowd was quiet and didn’t rally behind Aliyah despite her hometown status. On the bright side, it was good to see Bayley back in the ring following a long layoff following knee surgery.

Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles were shown walking together backstage. Their opponents Ciampa and The Miz made their entrances heading into a break… [C] Lashley and Styles made their entrances…

5. Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Ciampa. Styles threw a great dropkick at Ciampa during the opening minute. Lashley tagged in and performed a vertical suplex on Ciampa. The Miz, who wore his “massive balls” t-shirt tagged in. Lashley ended up tossing Miz onto Ciampa at ringside. [C]