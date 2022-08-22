What's happening...

WWE announces a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament change

August 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are out of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament due to injuries suffered by Dolin. There will be a second chance qualifier on Friday’s Smackdown with Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi. The winners will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Friday, according to WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: While WWE hasn’t offered any details regarding Dolin’s injuries, it’s worth nothing that they used the word “injuries” rather than injury. I’m surprised that they didn’t substitute Mandy Rose into the match in place of Dolin.

