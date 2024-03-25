WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes confrontation

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.235 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the 2.34 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.68 rating. It appears the NCAA basketball tournament took a bite out of the WWE numbers. As a reminder for those looking for AEW Rampage numbers, last week’s Rampage aired on Wednesday. It’s also worth nothing that there was no AEW Collision on Saturday this week. One year earlier, the March 24, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.219 million viewers and a 0.58 rating.