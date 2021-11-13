AEW Full Gear Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show November 13, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. AEW Full Gear Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls AEW Full Gear Poll: Vote for the best match Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Championship Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles Bryan Danielson vs. Miro in the finals of the AEW Eliminator tournament CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston Darby Allin vs. MJF The Inner Circle vs. Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes and Pac vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsaewaew full gear
