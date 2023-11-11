AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copleland vs. Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch

-Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart

-Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo

-Rush and Dralistico vs. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Friday in Oakland, California at Oakland Arena. The show will air tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I have another Saturday night conflict, but my live reviews will return next week with the special Friday night edition. Don Murphy’s same night review will be available after the show on Saturday. However, I will be filling in for Will Pruett with our weekly exclusive audio review of Collision for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either late tonight or on Sunday morning.