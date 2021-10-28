NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup Championship.

-Rohan Raja vs. Mark Coffey.

-Amale returns.

Powell’s POV: I believe this episode is available in the On Demand section due to WWE Crown Jewel. NXT UK normally streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review should be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.