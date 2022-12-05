WWE Raw preview: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Matt Riddle and Elias for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss in a Triple Threat qualifier

-Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat qualifier

-JBL hosts a high stakes poker tournament

Powell's POV: The winners of the Triple Threat matches will meet in a singles match next week to earn a future shot at the Raw Women's Championship. Tonight's Raw will be live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.