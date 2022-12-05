What's happening...

Barry Windham hospitalized after suffering a heart attack

December 5, 2022

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend Barry Windham suffered a heart attack over the weekend. Windham’s niece Mika Rotunda wrote that he went into cardiac arrest in the Atlanta airport on Friday and is currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Powell’s POV: Windham, 62, is the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former NXT Champion Bo Dallas. His niece Mika shared a lot of details on his fundraising campaign via GoFundMe.com. Windham was a tremendous wrestler and one of my true favorites during his prime years. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.