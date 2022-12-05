Barry Windham hospitalized after suffering a heart attack

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend Barry Windham suffered a heart attack over the weekend. Windham’s niece Mika Rotunda wrote that he went into cardiac arrest in the Atlanta airport on Friday and is currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Powell’s POV: Windham, 62, is the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former NXT Champion Bo Dallas. His niece Mika shared a lot of details on his fundraising campaign via GoFundMe.com. Windham was a tremendous wrestler and one of my true favorites during his prime years. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.