WWE Hall of Fame 2024 lineup: The list of inductees and inductors for tonight’s ceremony

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following is the lineup of inductees (and inductors) for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Paul Heyman (Roman Reigns)

-“The U.S. Express” Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda (TBA)

-Muhammad Ali (Lonnie Ali)

-Bull Nakano (Alundra Blayze/Madusa)

-Thunderbolt Patterson (Scott Spears)

-Lia Maivia (The Rock)

Powell’s POV: The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will stream at 9CT/10ET on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally). There’s been no mention of the Warrior Award this year. I really want to see Paul Heyman’s speech, so I’m going to do something I haven’t done in years by just kicking back and enjoying the ceremony tonight as opposed to covering it or one of the other shows.