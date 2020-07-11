WWE Raw preview: Four matches advertised for “a night of grudge matches”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Kairi Sane and Asuka for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

-Randy Orton vs. R-Truth.

-Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders.

Powell’s POV: This will also be the brand’s go-home show for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Raw was taped last weekend in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of Raw every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.