7/12 NJPW Dominion results: Tetsuya Naito vs. Evil for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles, Shingo Takagi vs. Sho for the Never Openweight Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW Dominion

Osaka, Japan at Osaka Jo-Hall

Streamed July 12, 2020 on New Japan World

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Satoshi Kojia, Yuji Nagata, and Ryusuke Taguchi over Gabriel Kidd, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe.

2. Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi, and Sanada beat Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Yota Tsuji.

3. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Yuya Uemura, and Master Wato.

4. Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi beat Kazuchika Okada and Hirooki Goto.

5. Shingo Takagi defeated Sho to retain the Never Openweight Championship.

6. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles

7. Evil defeated Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships.

The next NJPW event is scheduled for July 20 in Tokyo at Korakuen Hal.



