WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Brock Lesnar, Sean Waltman, Shane Helms, Sami Zayn, Jeff Cobb, Jake Crist, Butch Reed, Tyson Kidd, Necro Butcher

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw was taped July 3 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show includes Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles and will feature the brand’s final hype for Extreme Rules. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is 48 today.

-Necro Butcher (Dylan Summers) is 47 today.

-Grizzly Redwood (Mitch Franklin) is 47 today.

-Jake Crist (John Crist) is 36 today.

-Rene Goulet (Robert Bédard) turned 88 on Sunday.

-Brock Lesnar turned 43 on Sunday.

-Shane Helms turned 46 on Sunday.

-Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei) turned 36 on Sunday.

-The late Geeto Mongol (Newton Tattrie) was born on July 12, 1931. He died at age 82 on July 19, 2003.

-Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) died on July 12, 2012 at age 83 following a heart attack.

-Butch Reed (Bruce Reed) turned 66 on Saturday.

-WWE producer Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Jeff Cobb turned 38 on Saturday.