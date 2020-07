CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev) announced via his Twitch feed that he tested positive for COVID-19. Check out his Twitch page here. [Thanks to Hack-Man]

Powell’s POV: The virus has hit the family hard, as Rusev’s wife Lana (CJ Perry) announced last week that her mother was hospitalized, and her father also tested positive. Here’s wishing them all the very best.