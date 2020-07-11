WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Swamp Fight, An Eye For An Eye match, bar fight, four title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday, July 19 at the WWE Performance Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title Swamp Fight.

-Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship (Ziggler chooses the stipulation).

-Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Championship.

-Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in an eye for an eye match.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in a bar fight.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the bar fight since our previous update. Extreme Rules was originally scheduled to be held in San Jose, California at the SAP Center and was moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the pandemic. WWE is (obsessively) billing the event using “The Horror Show” slogan.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

