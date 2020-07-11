NJPW Dominion lineup: Double Title defense, two additional title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Sunday’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion event that will be held in Osaka, Japan at Osaka Jo-Hall.

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Evil for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships.

-Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles.

-Shingo Takagi vs. Sho for the Never Openweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: There will be an additional four to six matches added to the lineup. NJPW is allowing fans to attend this event at one-third of the venue’s usual capacity. The show will stream live on the New Japan World streaming service on Sunday morning.