Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s AXS TV show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan contract signing.

-Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie.

-Johnny Swinger vs. M Jackson.

-Hernandez vs. Rohit Raju.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



