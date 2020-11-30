What's happening...

WWE star Sasha Banks recalls how she was approached for her role in “The Mandalorian” series, comments on her character’s future

November 30, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks (a/k/a Mercedes Varnado) spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about her role in The Mandalorian streaming series and recalled how she was approached for the role. “One day, for some reason, I was going through my Instagram DMs, which I normally don’t go through, and a casting director messaged me and said, ‘Jon Favreau really wants to interview you for something for Disney,'” Varnado said. “And the next thing I know, I got a FaceTime from him and he told me about The Mandalorian. I just couldn’t even believe it. At the click of my fingers, we were shooting on set and now it’s here. It’s so awesome.”

Banks was also asked about the future of her character Koska Reeves. “Just like you, I am a fan and I am watching The Mandalorian every single week after I do Friday Night Smackdown. So let’s just keep on watching and hopefully in the future, we can have Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves come back. So I don’t know, but I’ll be watching.” Read the full interview at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: Banks made her debut on the second season’s fourth episode, which premiered on November 20. If you haven’t seen the episode, you may want to avoid the interview. Given Sasha’s character and her connection to the Sackhoff character, I would be surprised if we’ve seen the last of her in the Star Wars series. New episodes of the excellent series The Mandalorian stream Fridays on Disney Plus.

