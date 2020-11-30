Jimmy Rave announces retirement following amputation of his left arm

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Longtime pro wrestler Jimmy Rave (a/k/a James Guffey) announced his retirement over the weekend after having his left arm amputated. Rave wrote via social media (read the full post below) that he tried to tough out a medical issue with his left arm. By the time he went to a doctor, it was determined that he had an infection that was severe enough that his arm had to be amputated.
Powell’s POV: Rave debuted in 1999 and has worked for Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and various independent groups. It’s a tragic story and I wish him the absolute best in his recovery and going forward.
This is the hardest tweet I have ever had put out. pic.twitter.com/G9kr8oq7ra
— Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) November 29, 2020
