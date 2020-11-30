AEW Dynamite and NXT TV poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The November 25 AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote.

-The November 25 NXT television show scored an A grade from 42 percent of our poll voters. B finished a distant second with 36 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave AEW a B+ grade and NXT C+ grade this time around. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.