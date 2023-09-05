AEW Rampage rating for All Out week

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 372,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. The number was up from the 348,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The ratings are delayed this week due to the Labor Day holiday. Things typically get back to normal after a holiday weekend with AEW Dynamite numbers coming out on Thursday afternoon. The September 2, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All Out live go-home show.