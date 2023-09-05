WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for John Cena’s return on the Payback go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.443 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.647 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.78 rating. The previous week’s show delivered big numbers due to being a tribute show to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. The better comparison is the prior episode, which had 2.094 million viewers and a 0.55 rating. The ratings are delayed this week due to the Labor Day holiday. Things typically get back to normal coming out of a holiday weekend with AEW Dynamite numbers coming out on Thursday afternoon. The September 2, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.077 million viewers and a 0.49 rating for the taped Clash at the Castle go-home show.