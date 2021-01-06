WWE Raw viewership for Raw Legends Night

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.128 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.769 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The three hours of Raw finished first, third, and second respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 2.197 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.150 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.036 million viewers. The competition will be tough next week, as Raw will run opposite the college football national championship game, then they will be free from football competition until preseason games begin in August. The January 6, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.385 million viewers.