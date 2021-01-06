AEW Dynamite preview: New Year’s Smash night one lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Christopher Daniels, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Angelico, and Jack Evans in an eight-man tag match.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal.

-Jake Hager vs. Wardlow.

-Jon Moxley returns.

-Chris Jericho on color commentary.

-Snoop Dogg appears.

Powell’s POV: AEW will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Next week’s New Year’s Smash night two includes Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Championship, and FTR vs. Jurassic Express. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.