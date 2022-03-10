AEW Dynamite preview: Two title matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a steel cage match for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship.

Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum, and AEW Rampage will be taped the same night.

