AEW Collision rating: The AEW Dynasty go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 461,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The Collision produced a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision had 467,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the key demo, so the numbers were very similar. The Rampage numbers are available separately along with the combined numbers for the three-hour block.