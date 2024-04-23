What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: The AEW Dynasty go-home show

April 23, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 461,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The Collision produced a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision had 467,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the key demo, so the numbers were very similar. The Rampage numbers are available separately along with the combined numbers for the three-hour block.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.