Finn Balor provides an update on his future with WWE

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Finn Balor took to social media on Monday to post the following statement regarding his future with WWE.

I would like to take this moment to say thank you to WWE for 10 incredible years.

And after much thought and consideration ,

I have decided that now is the right time to say

‘I ain’t going nowhere!’ pic.twitter.com/CXUEASqak9 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 22, 2024

Powell’s POV: Obviously, it looks like Balor has decided to re-sign with WWE. It’s been nearly ten years since Finn Balor signed with WWE? Wow, time flies. His signing was officially announced on July 28, 2014 and he made his NXT in-ring debut on October 23, 2014.