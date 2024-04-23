What's happening...

Finn Balor provides an update on his future with WWE

April 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Finn Balor took to social media on Monday to post the following statement regarding his future with WWE.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, it looks like Balor has decided to re-sign with WWE. It’s been nearly ten years since Finn Balor signed with WWE? Wow, time flies. His signing was officially announced on July 28, 2014 and he made his NXT in-ring debut on October 23, 2014.

