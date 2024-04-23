AEW Rampage rating: The AEW Dynasty weekend Saturday night edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 397,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from 295,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s edition’s 0.08 rating in the same demo. The combined numbers for Saturday’s three-hour block of Collision and Rampage averaged 440,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. One year earlier, the April 21, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Saturday night edition.
