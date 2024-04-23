AEW Rampage rating: The AEW Dynasty weekend Saturday night edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 397,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from 295,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s edition’s 0.08 rating in the same demo. The combined numbers for Saturday’s three-hour block of Collision and Rampage averaged 440,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. One year earlier, the April 21, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Saturday night edition.