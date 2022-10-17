AEW Rampage rating for the show’s Toronto debut

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER Uncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 458,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 404,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished ninth in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The October 15, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 578,000 viewers with a .24 rating in the 18-49 demographic for an episode that ran head-to-head with WWE Smackdown on FS1.