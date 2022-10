CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Levesque is unable to appear at tonight’s WWE Raw event in person due to testing positive for COVID-19. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Brian “Road Dogg” James is heading up tonight’s Raw. Johnson also reported that Bruce Prichard is also absent from Raw this week.

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Levesque the best in his recovery, especially given the major health issues that he has battled.