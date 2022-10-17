What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Bray Wyatt’s return

October 17, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.274 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.243 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous episode’s 0.54 rating. The October 15, 2021 edition of Smackdown aired on FS1 and produced 866,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ran against AEW Rampage and was bumped to FS1 due to MLB Playoff coverage on Fox.

