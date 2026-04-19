Roman Reigns says he will fix “all this part-time crap”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Roman Reigns provided a major update on his schedule. The new World Heavyweight Champion appeared on the Wrestlemania 42 post-show and said he will appear on Monday’s Raw. “All this part-time crap, we gonna fix that,” Reigns added. “Y’all better make some room because y’all gonna see my ass all summer.”

Powell’s POV: Reigns didn’t provide any specifics, but it sounds like we’ll be seeing more of him than usual on WWE television this summer. He asked earlier about Oba Femi following his big win over Brock Lesnar. Reigns said he wants to see how Oba does this summer and go from there.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)