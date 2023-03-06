AEW Rampage rating for the live AEW Revolution go-home show and countdown special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 394,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 409,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

-The AEW Revolution countdown special that followed Rampage delivered 184,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. Friday’s Rampage finished 32nd in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. Last year’s Revolution countdown special averaged 269,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. The March 4, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.