WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Elimination Chamber fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.451 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.408 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.62 rating. The March 4, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.261 million viewers and a 0.59 rating.