Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan announce the birth of their second child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan announced the birth of their second child. “It’s a boy!” reads a tweet that adds that the child was born on Saturday and “everyone is healthy.”

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the happy family, which includes daughter Birdie, who was born on May 9, 2010. Daniel Bryan previously mentioned in an interview that he would take a six-week paternity leave from WWE, so we’ve probably seen the last of him in the ring for the time being. Nikki Bella is pregnant with her first child and is expected to give birth sometime this month.