Title match to open WWE Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Championship will open Monday’s Raw television show. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: This will be Crews’s first appearance in weeks. WWE has not explained his absence beyond using the storyline excuse that he was injured by Bobby Lashley. Join me for my live review of Raw every Monday night.



